June 8 (Reuters) - UniCredit says:

* launches new Tier II bond buyback

* buyback offer runs from June 10 to June 26

* it offers to repurchase bond due in February 2022 at 101.8 and bond due in March 2022 at 101.85

* total outstanding for the two bonds is nearly 1.5 billion euros Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)