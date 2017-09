June 10 (Reuters) - Banca Popolare dell‘Emilia Romagna says:

* it has received offers worth 224 million euros ($253 million) in its Lower Tier II bond exchange

* the bank has offered to exchange existing Lower Tier II notes with a new subordinated bond to be issued on June 15 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8846 euros) (Reporting by Milan newsroom)