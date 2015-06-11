FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of Italy publishes rules on cooperative bank reform
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 11, 2015 / 8:43 PM / 2 years ago

Bank of Italy publishes rules on cooperative bank reform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 11 (Reuters) - The Bank of Italy said on Thursday it had published rules required to implement a landmark reform of the country’s biggest cooperative banks.

With these rules, the law decree that gives the largest cooperative banks 18 months to turn into joint-stock companies is complete, Italy’s central bank said. It asked banks to start reforming themselves to comply with the law.

The rules will take effect on the same day as a decree that translates into Italian law the European directive on capital requirement regulation dubbed CRD IV, the Bank of Italy said. (Reporting by Francesca Landini and Andrea Mandala; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.