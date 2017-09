June 17 (Reuters) - Banca Intermobiliare Di Investimenti E Gestioni Spa

* Consortium of investors looking to buy controlling stake in Banca Inermobiliare from Veneto Banca says the European Central Bank plans to reject clearance for deal

* Bidders say have time till June 19 to make observations, will take steps to complete deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)