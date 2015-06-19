FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 19, 2015 / 4:10 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Banco Popolare, UBI, Carige see gains from ICBPI stake sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - In separate statements:

* Banco Popolare says to book net capital gain of 140 or 160 million euros from ICBPI stake sale, based on structure of operation, sees boost on pro-forma fully phased CET1 ratio of around 65 or 70 basis points

* UBI says to book net gain of around 70 million euros from ICBPI stake sale, sees boost on CET1 ratio of around 11 basis points, assuming deal consideration price of 2.00 bln euros

* Carige says to book net capital gain of 24.3 million euros from ICBPI stake sale, assuming deal consideration price of 2.00 bln euros

* Popolare Vicenza sees 142.3 mln euros net capital gain from ICBPI stake sale, assuming deal consideration price of 2.00 bln euros Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
