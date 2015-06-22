FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Moody's upgrades UniCredit, Intesa SP and other Italian banks
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 22, 2015 / 6:31 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Moody's upgrades UniCredit, Intesa SP and other Italian banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - Credit rating agency Moody’s says:

* has upgraded UniCredit’s long-term deposit and senior debt ratings to Baa1, with stable outlook

* has upgraded Intesa Sanpaolo’s and Banca IMI long-term deposit and senior debt ratings to Baa1, with stable outlook

* has upgraded UBI Banca’s deposit and senior debt ratings to Baa2/Prime-2, with stable outlook

* has upgraded Banca Popolare di Milano’s long-term deposit and senior debt ratings to Ba3, with stable outlook

* has upgraded deposit ratings of Credito Emiliano and Credito Valtellinese (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.