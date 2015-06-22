BRIEF-Moody's upgrades UniCredit, Intesa SP and other Italian banks

June 22 (Reuters) - Credit rating agency Moody’s says:

* has upgraded UniCredit’s long-term deposit and senior debt ratings to Baa1, with stable outlook

* has upgraded Intesa Sanpaolo’s and Banca IMI long-term deposit and senior debt ratings to Baa1, with stable outlook

* has upgraded UBI Banca’s deposit and senior debt ratings to Baa2/Prime-2, with stable outlook

* has upgraded Banca Popolare di Milano’s long-term deposit and senior debt ratings to Ba3, with stable outlook

* has upgraded deposit ratings of Credito Emiliano and Credito Valtellinese (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)