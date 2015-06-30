FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 30, 2015 / 9:56 AM / 2 years ago

Domus Italia scraps IPO due to market conditions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 30 (Reuters) - Italy’s real estate company Domus Italia has scrapped its initial public offering on the Milan stock exchange due to poor market conditions, it said in a statement.

Book-building for the share placement had started on June 19 and was scheduled to close on July 2. Global markets have been unsettled by the deepening of the Greek crisis, which has pushed stocks down and bond yields of weaker euro zone countries up.

The statement said Domus Italia aimed to represent its offer in more stable market conditions.

Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, writing by Silvia Aloisi

