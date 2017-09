June 30 (Reuters) - Italian publisher Mondadori says:

* Gave mandate to CEO to accept bid for 80 percent of Monradio from Mediaset’s R.T.I unit.

* Offer from Mediaset’s R.T.I envisages exclusivity until Sept. 20

* Mondadori and Mediaset are both controlled by Fininvest, the holding company of Italy’s Berlusconi family. (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)