BRIEF-RCS MediaGroup says to evaluate Mondadori offer for book unit

June 30 (Reuters) - RCS MediaGroup says:

* board of directors reviewed offer for book unit received from rival Mondadori, reserved all rights to evaluate offer

* finalised sale of 34.5 percent stake in IGPDecaux to JCDecaux Europe Holding SAS and IDA S.p.A.

* financial boost from IGPDecaux stake sale around 18 million euros, plus a potential additional earn out of 2 million euros payable within 3 years on achievement of certain targets