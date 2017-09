July 1 (Reuters) - Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri and defence group Finmeccanica say:

* Won 1.1 billion euro contract to build multi-purpose amphibious unit for the Italian navy

* Fincantieri’s share of the contract is 853 million euros, Finmeccanica’s 273 million euros

* Scheduled delivery is in 2022 Source text for Eikon: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)