BRIEF-Finmeccanica renegotiates cheaper 2 bln euro credit line
July 6, 2015 / 1:37 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Finmeccanica renegotiates cheaper 2 bln euro credit line

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Italian defence group Finmeccanica says:

* Renegotiated five-year revolving credit line lowering debt costs

* To pay 100 basis points over the Euribor rate, with an 80 basis point reduction compared with previous conditions

* New credit line expires in July 2020 -- a year in which no other debt repayments are scheduled

* Line is for up to 2 billion euros from 2.2 billion euros previously

* Line was untapped as of June 30, 2015 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)

