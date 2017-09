July 8 (Reuters) - Italian holding company Tamburi Investment Partners says:

* Sold 4.926 percent stake to investors through an accelerated bookbuilding procedure

* Sold stake at 3.35 euros ($3.69) per share raising 24.4 million euros

* Stock closed on Tuesday at 3.296 euros. Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9081 euros) (Reporting by Milan Newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)