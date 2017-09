July 9 (Reuters) - UniCredit CEO says:

* does not see contagion risk if Greece fails to reach a deal with international creditors, “perhaps there could be some pressure on spreads”

* bank has lent 13.5-14 billion euros of TLTRO money borrowed from the European Central Bank

* bank approved opening of an office in Spain for its capital market business Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)