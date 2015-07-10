FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
July 10, 2015 / 7:03 PM / 2 years ago

Italy state fund names new chiefs in shake-up launched by PM Renzi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 10 (Reuters) - Italy’s state investment fund Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) appointed two top bankers to its helm on Friday in a shake-up launched by Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, who wants the cash-rich agency to be more active in supporting the economy.

Claudio Costamagna, a former head of Goldman Sachs EMEA investment division, was appointed chairman while Fabio Gallia, current chief of BNP Paribas in Italy, was named as the CEO designate, CDP said in a statement after a shareholder meeting.

CDP, which is controlled by the Treasury via an 80 percent stake, has assets worth 400 billion euros ($445 billion) including 250 billion euros of postal savings.

Both appointments had been pre-announced by Renzi, who wants the CDP to use its funds to back ambitious development and infrastructure projects such as a national broadband network. ($1 = 0.8983 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini and Gavin Jones, Editing by Crispian Balmer)

