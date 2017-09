July 27 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said on Monday

* Press reports misconstrued scope and so estimated costs of some remedies contemplated by consent order entered into by Fiat Chrysler U.S. with National Highway Traffic Safety Authority

* Does not expect net cost of providing additional alternatives will be material to its financial position, liquidity, or results of operations Source text for Eikon: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)