BRIEF-S&P's says may raise Fiat Chrysler's rating
#Market News
July 30, 2015 / 4:35 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-S&P's says may raise Fiat Chrysler's rating

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - Rating agency Standard & Poor’s says:

* Revises outlook on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ (FCA) rating to positive from stable

* May raise Fiat Chrysler’s corporate credit rating by one notch to ‘BB’ within next 12 months

* It would raise rating if FCA removed remaining contractual restrictions limiting free flow of cash between FCA and its U.S. subsidiary

* Sees Ferrari spin-off plan as slightly negative for FCA’s overall credit quality Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
