BRIEF-Parmalat says reaches settlement Standard & Poor's

July 30 (Reuters) - Italian dairy group Parmalat says:

* reaches settlement deal with ratings agency Standard and Poor’s

* S&P will pay company 14.5 million euros in settlement deal

* dispute settlement precludes any claim against S&P connected to the case

* litigation concerned ratings issued by S&P before bankruptcy of former Parmalat group

* Parmalat’s extraordinary commissioner had started litigation in 2005 before a Milan court seeking more than 4 billion euros in damages Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)