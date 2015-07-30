FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Parmalat says reaches settlement Standard & Poor's
July 30, 2015

BRIEF-Parmalat says reaches settlement Standard & Poor's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - Italian dairy group Parmalat says:

* reaches settlement deal with ratings agency Standard and Poor’s

* S&P will pay company 14.5 million euros in settlement deal

* dispute settlement precludes any claim against S&P connected to the case

* litigation concerned ratings issued by S&P before bankruptcy of former Parmalat group

* Parmalat’s extraordinary commissioner had started litigation in 2005 before a Milan court seeking more than 4 billion euros in damages Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
