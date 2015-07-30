FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Italy's RCS swings to H1 core profit, seals radio sale
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 30, 2015 / 6:15 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Italy's RCS swings to H1 core profit, seals radio sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - Rcs Mediagroup says:

* H1 EBITDA before extraordinary items 5.1 million euros versus loss of 4.2 million euros a year earlier

* Net debt at end-June 526.3 million euros

* H1 revenues 592 mln euros down from from 611 mln in H1 2014 when advertising sales benefited from World Cup

* Continues to discuss sale of book unit, signed preliminary deal to sell radio stations

* To get 21 million euros from sale of 44.5 percent stake in holding company Finelco which owns three radio stations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.