BRIEF-Banco Popolare to sell Luxembourg unit to Banque Havilland
August 19, 2015 / 5:01 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Banco Popolare to sell Luxembourg unit to Banque Havilland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Banco Popolare said on Wednesday:

* agrees to sell the whole of Banco Popolare Luxembourg SA to Banque Havilland SA

* preliminary price is 30.9 million euros plus net profit earned from Jan. 1 2015 to closing of the deal

* deal will have no significant P&L or balance sheet impact for Banco Popolare

* the risks and rewards associated with the whole loan portfolio of BP Luxembourg are retained by Banco Popolare Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

