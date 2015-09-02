FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Pirelli says takeover price of 15 euros "suitable"
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 2, 2015 / 5:10 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Pirelli says takeover price of 15 euros "suitable"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Pirelli & C Spa says:

* its board has considered “suitable” the price of 15 euros/share in a takeover offer by Marco Polo Holding spa.

* Marco Polo Holding spa is an investment vehicle controlled by China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina).

* ChemChina said last month it would launch a mandatory tender offer for the remaining shares in Pirelli after taking control of the Italian tyre maker through a deal struck in March. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom, editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.