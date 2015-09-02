FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Net-A-Porter founder quits, will not be on merged group's board
September 2, 2015 / 6:41 PM / 2 years ago

Net-A-Porter founder quits, will not be on merged group's board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Natalie Massenet, founder and executive chairman of online fashion group Net-A-Porter , tendered her resignation on Wednesday ahead of a planned merger with Italy’s Yoox, the Italian online retailer said.

In a statement Yoox added that Massenet would not be a member of the board of the merged group.

Yoox announced earlier in the day it had received all the requested antitrust clearances for the merger deal and expected to complete it by October 2015.

Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by David Evans

