BRIEF-Italy's Mediaset signs deal to strengthen radio business
September 15, 2015 / 6:01 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Italy's Mediaset signs deal to strengthen radio business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Italian broadcaster Mediaset says:

* Signed partnership with founders of the Finelco radio group to strengthen its radio business

* Bought 19 percent of voting capital of RB1 holding company which controls the Finelco group

* Also bought 50 percent of the non-voting capital of RB1

* Could further raise its stake as part of the accord

* The investment is part of a new strategy targeting advertising and content synergies between radio and TV

* Mediaset had previously bought 80 percent of Monradio from Mondadori Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
