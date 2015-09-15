BRIEF-Italy's Mediaset signs deal to strengthen radio business

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Italian broadcaster Mediaset says:
* Signed partnership with founders of the Finelco radio group to strengthen its radio business
* Bought 19 percent of voting capital of RB1 holding company which controls the Finelco group
* Also bought 50 percent of the non-voting capital of RB1
* Could further raise its stake as part of the accord
* The investment is part of a new strategy targeting advertising and content synergies between radio and TV
* Mediaset had previously bought 80 percent of Monradio from Mondadori Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)