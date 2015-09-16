FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Top UBI Banca exec says wants to make voting cap permanent
September 16, 2015 / 6:12 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Top UBI Banca exec says wants to make voting cap permanent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 16 (Reuters) - UBI Banca Supervisory Board Chairman Andrea Moltrasio says:

* In favour of introducing a permanent 5 percent cap to voting rights after the Italian cooperative lender turns into a joint-stock company

* Large Italian cooperative banks are being forced to transform into joint-stock companies by a government reform. The reform bill allows banks to introduce a 5 percent voting rights cap for a period of two years when they ditch their cooperative status. Further company coverage:

Reporting by Milan Newsroom

