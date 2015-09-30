FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Italy's Popolare Vicenza to assess merger prospects only after IPO
September 30, 2015 / 4:21 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Italy's Popolare Vicenza to assess merger prospects only after IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Italy’s Popolare Di Vicenza CEO says:

* will assess possible merger only after IPO but only with rival of similar size

* bank to lay off 575 people, close 150 branches

* 2020 business plan envisages sale of 1.5 billion euros ($1.68 billion) in non-performing loans

* targets payout ratio of 80 percent starting from 2017, sees CET 1 ratio above 12.4 percent in 2020

* Price of capital increase will be in a range to be set during pre-marketing phase in October-December

* institutional investors may buy into capital increase ahead of its launch in April 2016($1 = 0.8953 euros) (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

