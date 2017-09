Oct 27 (Reuters) - Pirelli:

* Italian bourse says 82.343 percent of Pirelli shares that were the target of a mandatory tender offer launched by ChemChina-controlled Marco Polo Industrial Holding had been handed in

* Marco Polo has more than 95 percent of Pirelli after re-opened tender offer, triggering squeeze out - Reuters calculations Related story: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)