Nov 5 (Reuters) - Italian asset manager Mediolanum says:

* Nine-month net profit 311.39 million euros vs 246.86 mln euros a year earlier

* To pay interim dividend of 0.16 euros per share

* Assets under management 67 billion euros at end-September up 6 percent from a year earlier

* CET 1 ratio 18.8 percent at end-September