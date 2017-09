Nov 5 (Reuters) - Banca Profilo says:

* 9-month net profit 7.6 million euros, up 52.3 percent

* consolidated CET 1 capital ratio at 27 pct at end-September from 26.1 percent at end 2014

* 9-month revenues 44.8 million euros, up 2.1 percent