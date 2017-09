Nov 10 (Reuters) - Italian holding company Exor says:

* Consolidated 9-month profit 611 million euros, up from 142 million euros the previous year, helped by net gains due to its sale of real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield

* Net asset value 11.13 billion euros at end-September

* Expects to report a profit for 2015