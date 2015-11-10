FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Brunello Cucinelli posts 10 pct rise in 9-month core profit
November 10, 2015 / 4:55 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Brunello Cucinelli posts 10 pct rise in 9-month core profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Italian luxury cachemire maker Brunello Cucinelli says:

* Nine-month revenues 317.6 million euros, up 14.5 percent

* Revenues rose 9.4 percent at constant exchange rates

* Nine-month EBITDA 53.9 million euros, up 10.4 percent vs previous year which had capital gain from property sale

* For-Like sales rose 5.3 percent in the 44 weeks to Nov 1

* Nine-month sales rose 25.4 percent in North America, 6.8 percent in Europe, 18.3 percent in Greater China and 33.6 percent in rest of the world

* Expects double-digit growth in 2016 and over next three years Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
