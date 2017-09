Nov 27 (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo says: * easily meets capital requirements set by the European Central Bank (ECB) * after Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP) the ECB has set a target for Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 9.5 percent for 2016 * it had a CET 1 ratio pro-forma of 13.4 percent as of end-September

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)