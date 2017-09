Nov 27 (Reuters) - Banca Popolare Dell‘Emilia Romagna:

* The European Central Bank set a final 9.25 percent minimum requirement for the bank’s CET1 capital at the end of the Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP)

* The bank’s CET1 capital stood at 11.6 percent at the end of September Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)