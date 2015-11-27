FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Banca Carige says ECB asked it to restrict dividend payments
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 27, 2015 / 6:11 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Banca Carige says ECB asked it to restrict dividend payments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Italy’s Banca Carige says:

* The European Central Bank set a final 11.25 percent minimum requirement for the bank’s CET1 capital at the end of the Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP)

* Final level stands below previous level of 11.50 percent communicated in March. ECB may lower minimum requirement further if bank cuts share of non-performing loans

* ECB’s SREP decision entails restrictions to dividend payments and keeping a liquidity coverage ratio of at least 90 pct

* Bank’s CET1 ratio stood at 12.2 percent at end-September, liquidity coverage ratio at 138 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.