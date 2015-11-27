BRIEF-Popolare Vicenza says business plan meets ECB's requests

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Banca Popolare Di Vicenza says:

* European Central Bank set minimum CET1 capital requirement of 10.25 percent for the bank at the end of the Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP)

* Final SREP requirement compares with previous level communicated in May of 10.3 pct

* CET1 capital ratio stood at 6.94 pct at end-September but will rise above ECB’s threshold after planned 1.5 billion-euro-share sale to be carried out by April 2016

* ECB asked bank to fill capital shortfall by the end of April 2016, strengthen internal controls

* Believes measures detailed under current business plan meet ECB’s requests (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)