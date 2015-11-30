FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Telecom Italia fund investors ask Vivendi to unveil aim - document
November 30, 2015 / 4:10 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Telecom Italia fund investors ask Vivendi to unveil aim - document

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia:

* Association of Italian funds and some foreign funds that are investors in the Italian group have asked top shareholder Vivendi to clarify what its goal is in requesting the appointment of four board members at Telecom Italia - document

* Telecom Italia fund shareholders ask Vivendi if its plans to exercise a significant influence at Telecom Italia also in relation to further operations such as a possible integration between the two groups. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)

