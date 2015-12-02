FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Autogrill signs Dutch railways contracts
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 2, 2015 / 10:31 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Autogrill signs Dutch railways contracts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Italian airport and motorway caterer Autogrill:

* HMSHost International unit signs accord with Dutch railways Nederlandse Spoorwegen comprising two contracts to manage a total of 20 food and beverage outlets across the country

* Sees revenues of 290 million euros over 10 years from contract to manage 17 Burger King points of sale already in service

* Sees revenues of 15 million euros over 5 years from contract to manage three La Place restaurants already in service Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
