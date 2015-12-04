BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler sees net cash of more than 2 bln euros at end-2018 - slides

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a presentation on its website says:

* expects to have net industrial cash of more than 2 billion euros at the end of 2018 business plan compared with previous forecast of net industrial debt of between 0.5-1 billion euros

* revision follows capital transactions executed in 2014 and the listing and separation of luxury unit Ferrari

* sees 2015 capital expenditure and research and development spending at 10.8 billion euros, peaking in 2017 as part of five-year investment plan

* capex of five-year plan was originally supposed to peak in 2016 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)