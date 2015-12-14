FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pininfarina shares unable to trade, indicative price at 1.7 euros
December 14, 2015 / 4:06 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Pininfarina shares unable to trade, indicative price at 1.7 euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Pininfarina:

* shares in the Italian car designer are unable to make a price after reintroduction to trade following the announcement of a deal with India’s Mahindra group.

* the indicative price of the stock is 1.7 euros versus Friday’s reference price of 4.2 euros.

* Mahindra group has said it is to buy Pininfarina for about 33 million euros ($36 million) in an all-cash deal, adding it will launch a takeover bid a 1.1 euros per share. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

