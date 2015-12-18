FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Private equity funds close acquisition of 85 pct of Italy's ICBPI
#Private Equity
December 18, 2015 / 5:41 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Private equity funds close acquisition of 85 pct of Italy's ICBPI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Italian bank service provider ICBPI: * investment vehicle owned by private equity funds Bain Capital, Advent International and Clessidra has finalised the acquisition of 85 percent of the bank services provider * the deal values the entire group at 2.15 billion euros ($2.33 billion) * investment vehicle has bought ICBPI’s stakes from Italian banks Credito Valtellinese, Banco Popolare, Banca Popolare di Vicenza, Veneto Banca, Popolare Emilia Romagna, UBI Banca, Banca Popolare di Milano, Banca Carige and others. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9225 euros Reporting by Milan newsroom; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

