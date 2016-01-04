BRIEF-Ferrari chairman says there will be dividend payout

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Sergio Marchionne, chairman of Ferrari and CEO of Fiat Chrysler, said on Monday:

* there will be a dividend payout for Ferrari, details still to be decided

* Ferrari to issue bond in Q1

* Ferrari 2016 sales seen at around 7,700 cars

* confirms Fiat Chrysler 2018 targets

* if any eventual merger for Fiat Chrysler happens after 2018, he won’t be the one executing it

* successful execution of Fiat Chrysler group growth plan to 2018 not dependent on consolidation in industry Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)