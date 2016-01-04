FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Ferrari chairman says there will be dividend payout
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Politics
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Intrigue in Harare
Reuters Investigates
Intrigue in Harare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
January 4, 2016 / 9:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ferrari chairman says there will be dividend payout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Sergio Marchionne, chairman of Ferrari and CEO of Fiat Chrysler, said on Monday:

* there will be a dividend payout for Ferrari, details still to be decided

* Ferrari to issue bond in Q1

* Ferrari 2016 sales seen at around 7,700 cars

* confirms Fiat Chrysler 2018 targets

* if any eventual merger for Fiat Chrysler happens after 2018, he won’t be the one executing it

* successful execution of Fiat Chrysler group growth plan to 2018 not dependent on consolidation in industry Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.