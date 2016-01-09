BRIEF-Intesa Sanpaolo says raises $1.5 bln through bond issue

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo Spa says:

* raises $1.5 billion on U.S. market through launch of subordinated tier 2 benchmark bond issue

* the bond carries a coupon, payable semi-annually in arrears, of 5.71 percent per annum;

* the yield to maturity is 5.71 percent per annum

* Banca IMI, BofA Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Securities and Wells Fargo Securities are the joint lead managers of the bond offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)