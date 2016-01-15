FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-JP Morgan trims long position in Telecom Italia
#Funds News
January 15, 2016 / 2:52 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-JP Morgan trims long position in Telecom Italia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 15 (Reuters) - A filing with Italian market regulator Consob shows:

* JP Morgan said on Jan. 7 it had cut long position in Telecom Italian held through JP Morgan Securities to 9.982 percent

* JP Morgan’s position consists of a 4.828 percent actual stake, a potential stake of 2.438 percent and other long positions worth 2.716 percent

* A Consob filing on Dec. 7 showed JP Morgan had a long position in Telecom Italia equivalent to 10.134 percent stake. The actual stake at the time was of 4.515 percent while the rest was held through call options.

* JP Morgan said the last date in which call option contracts related to its potential stake in Telecom Italia can be exercised is July 17 2017 and not July 7 2017 as said in December

* JP Morgan declined to comment Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)

