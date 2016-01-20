FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy bank lobby urges swift end to bad bank talks
January 20, 2016

Italy bank lobby urges swift end to bad bank talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Italy’s banking association called on the government to quickly wrap up talks with the European Commission over measures to help domestic lenders offload bad loans to stem a slide in bank stocks.

ABI President Antonio Patuelli said drawn-out negotiations between Rome and Brussels and uncertainty over their outcome were contributing to big price falls in Italian banks’ shares this week.

Any swift conclusion would be better than the current stalemate, Patuelli said.

Reporting by Stefano Bernabei

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
