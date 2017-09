Jan 21 (Reuters) - Italian banks:

* Junior bank bonds bounce bank in tandem with shares

* Monte dei Paschi’s September 2020 subordinated bond yield down 3.9 percentage points on the day to 14.2 percent

* Cost of insuring 10 million euros of Monte dei Paschi debt against default over five years 556,000 euros broadly unchanged on the day

* Trader says big international funds seen as buyers of Italian bank debt after recent steep falls Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)