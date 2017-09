Jan 27 (Reuters) - Releasing preliminary results, luxury carmaker Ferrari says:

* Q4 adjusted EBIT fell to 109 million euros from 115 million euros

* Q4 net profit fell to 55 million euros from 84 million euros

* Q4 revenues rose to 685 million euros from 664 million

* net industrial debt stood at 963 million euros at end-2015