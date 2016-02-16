BRIEF-Telecom Italia CEO says no talks with Oi on Brazil tie-up

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia CEO Marco Patuano tells analysts during a presentation of FY results and new business plan:

* No discussions ongoing at present between Brazil unit and Oi

* Always listens to people who say “time is on your side, just wait and it (Oi) will arrive in your hands later on” but adds that “maybe time can also deliver something that is impossible to turn around”

* Today more rational and disciplined to keep the Brazil team working on changing the company’s positioning in the country; inflection point for revenues to start improving is very close Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)