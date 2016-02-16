FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Telecom Italia CEO says no talks with Oi on Brazil tie-up
Sections
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment Production
February 16, 2016 / 5:55 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Telecom Italia CEO says no talks with Oi on Brazil tie-up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia CEO Marco Patuano tells analysts during a presentation of FY results and new business plan:

* No discussions ongoing at present between Brazil unit and Oi

* Always listens to people who say “time is on your side, just wait and it (Oi) will arrive in your hands later on” but adds that “maybe time can also deliver something that is impossible to turn around”

* Today more rational and disciplined to keep the Brazil team working on changing the company’s positioning in the country; inflection point for revenues to start improving is very close Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.