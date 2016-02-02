FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-UBS raises stake in Ansaldo STS to 7.2 pct - filing
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 2, 2016 / 12:32 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-UBS raises stake in Ansaldo STS to 7.2 pct - filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Ansaldo STS:

* UBS had a 7.2 percent stake in the Italian train signalling group as of Jan. 25, a regulatory filing published by market watchdog Consob shows

* UBS Group owned 6.4 percent in the Italian group as of Dec. 22, according to Consob

* Hitachi launched a 9.5 euro per share mandatory public offer to buy out Ansaldo’s minority shareholders on Jan. 4 after buying 40 percent of Andalso STS from defence group Finmeccanica SIFI.MI last year at the same price. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.