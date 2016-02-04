FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mediaset CEO sees EI Towers as protagonist in tower sector M&A
February 4, 2016 / 11:46 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Mediaset CEO sees EI Towers as protagonist in tower sector M&A

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Mediaset CEO Pier Silvio Berlusconi says:

* It is important that Italian tower sector consolidate and that group’s tower unit EI Towers acts as a protagonist in it

* La Repubblica daily reported on Thursday that EI Towers and RaiWay were open to consider a possible tie-up and there had already been informal contacts over a deal that could involve also other investors such as infrastructure fund F2i. The shape of a possible deal would hinge on the outcome of Telecom Italia’s sale of its INWIT tower unit, the paper said Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
