BRIEF-NB Renaissance, Apax VIII says deal to buy 37.1 pct of Engineering
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
February 8, 2016 / 7:46 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-NB Renaissance, Apax VIII says deal to buy 37.1 pct of Engineering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Engineering Ingegneria Informatica Spa says:

* private equity funds NB Renaissance and Apax VIII have signed agreement to buy 37.1 percent of Engineering at 66 euros per share

* once finalised, the purchase will lead to the launch of a mandatory takeover on the company

* founder and chairman Michele Cinaglia will remain a shareholder of the company with a stake of 12.2 pct after the mandatory takeover

* shareholder Bestinver has committed to tendering its 8.5 percent stake in the mandatory bid, subject to certain conditions

* bid price represents a 18.1 percent premium to the average share price of the last six months

* Banca IMI is sole adviser for the deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

