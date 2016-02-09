FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Veneto Banca hires UBS as second M&A adviser
February 9, 2016 / 4:31 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Veneto Banca hires UBS as second M&A adviser

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Unlisted Italian cooperative bank Veneto Banca says:

* Will hire UBS as an adviser in addition to current adviser Rothschild to assess strategic options

* Confirms intention to push forward as soon as possible with plan for capital increase and stock market listing

* Believes it is essential for bank to start working on options to be able to seize opportunities arising from ongoing consolidation in Italy’s banking sector once it has strengthened its capital (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)

