Feb 9 (Reuters) - Veneto Banca says:

* 2015 net loss 882 million euros

* booked loan writedowns for 754 million euros in 2015, good will impairments for 418 million euros

* fully-loaded CET 1 ratio 6.82 percent end 2015

* capital ratios exclude 297 million euros of capital relating to loans provided clilents to fund purchases of bank’s own shares

* direct funding down 5.5 percent in Q4 (Reporting by Milan newsroom)